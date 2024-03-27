Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB) Shares Sold by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 323,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,790 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $16,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,018,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,416,007,000 after buying an additional 11,344,416 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 127,360.0% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,012,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,029,724,000 after acquiring an additional 40,980,634 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,496,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,033,964,000 after acquiring an additional 1,742,080 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,233,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,793,000 after acquiring an additional 267,300 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,508,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,184 shares during the period.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB opened at $50.52 on Wednesday. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a one year low of $47.14 and a one year high of $51.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.75.

About Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

