Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Holdings Increased by Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV

Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 37.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,305 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 4.8% of Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,699,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,406,784,000 after buying an additional 583,028 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,732,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,033,238,000 after buying an additional 979,087 shares during the period. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,721,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,754,714,000 after buying an additional 231,256 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,423,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,270,000 after buying an additional 119,948 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $160.07 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $131.42 and a 12 month high of $161.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $146.39. The firm has a market cap of $112.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

