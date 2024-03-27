Velas (VLX) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $46.47 Million

Velas (VLX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One Velas coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Velas has traded down 10.5% against the dollar. Velas has a market capitalization of $46.47 million and $1.41 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.66 or 0.00078120 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.48 or 0.00028355 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.17 or 0.00010432 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.54 or 0.00018261 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.03 or 0.00004407 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000393 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00007739 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001424 BTC.

Velas Profile

Velas (VLX) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 25th, 2019. Velas’ total supply is 2,572,230,362 coins. Velas’ official message board is velas.com/en/blog. Velas’ official website is velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @velasblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/velas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Velas Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the exchanges listed above.

