Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Velo3D, Inc. (NYSE:VLD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,354,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,653 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Velo3D worth $5,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VLD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Velo3D during the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Velo3D in the 1st quarter valued at $252,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Velo3D in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Velo3D by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,485,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,452,000 after purchasing an additional 86,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Velo3D in the 1st quarter valued at $438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VLD traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.33. The company had a trading volume of 8,789,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,424,439. The stock has a market cap of $66.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.79. Velo3D, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50.

Velo3D ( NYSE:VLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.81 million during the quarter. Velo3D had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 70.70%.

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

