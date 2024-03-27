Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Velo3D had a negative net margin of 50.99% and a negative return on equity of 70.70%. The company had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter. Velo3D updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Velo3D Stock Performance

VLD stock opened at $0.58 on Wednesday. Velo3D has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $116.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Velo3D

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Velo3D in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Velo3D during the first quarter valued at $26,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Velo3D during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Velo3D in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Velo3D in the first quarter worth $120,000. 87.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Velo3D

Velo3D, Inc produces metal additive three dimensional printers in the United States and internationally. The company's printers enable the production of components for space rockets, jet engines, fuel delivery systems, and other high value metal parts, which it sells or leases to customers for use in their businesses.

