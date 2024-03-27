Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Short Interest Down 72.1% in March

Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a drop of 72.1% from the February 29th total of 46,300 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 536,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Venus Concept by 140.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 50,530 shares during the last quarter. SVB Financial Group bought a new stake in Venus Concept in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 177,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 1,762.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 186,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 176,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.41% of the company’s stock.

Venus Concept Price Performance

Venus Concept stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,691 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,581. Venus Concept has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $4.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.47.

About Venus Concept

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies, and related services in the United States and internationally. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; and Venus Viva and Venus Viva MD, an advanced, portable, and fractional RF system for dermatological procedures requiring ablation and resurfacing of the skin.

