Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Sets New 1-Year High at $51.40

Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.40 and last traded at $51.04, with a volume of 90519 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.56.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their target price on shares of Vericel from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Vericel from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Vericel presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.40.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.42.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. Vericel had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. The firm had revenue of $65.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Vericel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Sean C. Flynn sold 8,115 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.33, for a total value of $367,852.95. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 167 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,570.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 16,726 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.58, for a total transaction of $645,289.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 169,985 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,558,021.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,915 shares of company stock worth $2,676,022 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.40% of the company's stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VCEL. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 83.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,014,000 after buying an additional 47,673 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 459,334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,289 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vericel by 600.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,184 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 5,301 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Vericel in the first quarter valued at about $589,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vericel by 58.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,447 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after buying an additional 9,717 shares during the last quarter.

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

