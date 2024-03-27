Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS) Short Interest Update

Versus Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a decline of 84.5% from the February 29th total of 34,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 126,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Versus Systems

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Versus Systems by 105.1% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,797,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 920,683 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Versus Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in Versus Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. 60.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Versus Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VS traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.05. 2,862 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,706. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 2.04. Versus Systems has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $20.80.

About Versus Systems

Versus Systems Inc develops and operates a business-to-business software platform in the United States and Canada. The company offers eXtreme Engagement Online platform that is designed primarily for in-venue main-board work in stadiums and arenas; Filter Fan Cam (FFC) platform, an augmented reality filtering tool that can be used for mobile and in-venue applications; and Winfinite, which allows brands, media companies, and advertising agencies to reach out to customers directly on their mobile devices.

