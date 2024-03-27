Vertcoin Achieves Market Cap of $3.83 Million (VTC)

Vertcoin (VTC) traded 7.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. In the last week, Vertcoin has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. One Vertcoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0555 or 0.00000081 BTC on major exchanges. Vertcoin has a total market cap of $3.83 million and approximately $13,517.47 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68,813.58 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000270 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $538.67 or 0.00782798 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $94.55 or 0.00137393 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00008815 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.50 or 0.00045775 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.50 or 0.00060310 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.53 or 0.00198400 BTC.

Conflux (CFX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000691 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.46 or 0.00132912 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

VTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 69,029,360 coins. The Reddit community for Vertcoin is https://reddit.com/r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org. The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network.

Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork.

Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto’s Gravity Well algorithm.”

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

