Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 345.5% from the February 29th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Via Renewables Price Performance

NASDAQ:VIASP traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,143. Via Renewables has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.09 and its 200-day moving average is $18.99.

Via Renewables Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.7596 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.78%.

Via Renewables Company Profile

Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.

