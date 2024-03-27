Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Via Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIASP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 345.5% from the February 29th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Via Renewables Price Performance
NASDAQ:VIASP traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,143. Via Renewables has a fifty-two week low of $10.08 and a fifty-two week high of $22.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.09 and its 200-day moving average is $18.99.
Via Renewables Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.7596 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.78%.
Via Renewables Company Profile
Via Renewables, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The Retail Electricity segment engages in the transmission and sale of electricity to residential and commercial customers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Via Renewables
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Best Bear Market Funds: Top 3 Investment Options to Consider
- Unveiling The Power Of VWAP: A Key Indicator For Traders
- Is DraftKings A Good Bet Ahead of Q1 Earnings?
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Mid-Cap Stocks to Outperform the Market This Cycle
Receive News & Ratings for Via Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Via Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.