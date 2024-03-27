Viad (NYSE:VVI) Hits New 1-Year High at $38.45

Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $38.45 and last traded at $37.42, with a volume of 69960 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.66.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

VVI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Viad from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Viad from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $46.00) on shares of Viad in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Viad currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.33.

Viad Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.88.

Viad (NYSE:VVI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $291.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.81 million. Viad had a net margin of 0.96% and a return on equity of 13.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that Viad Corp will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Viad by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in Viad by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 6,692 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Viad by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Viad by 76.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 882 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Viad by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Viad

Viad Corp provides hospitality, leisure activities, experiential marketing, and live events in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in three segments: Pursuit, Spiro, and GES Exhibitions. The Pursuit segment offers recreational attractions, hotels and lodges, food and beverage, retail, sightseeing, and ground transportation services.

Featured Stories

