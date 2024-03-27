Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) Trading Up 6.7%

Shares of Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) were up 6.7% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.15. Approximately 2,575,834 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 2,923,504 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.89.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Vimeo in a research report on Friday, January 5th.

Vimeo Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $697.37 million, a P/E ratio of 32.08 and a beta of 2.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.88.

Vimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $105.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.37 million. Vimeo had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 5.28%. The firm’s revenue was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.03) earnings per share.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vimeo

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 10.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 65,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after acquiring an additional 6,464 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 57.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,418,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,853,000 after acquiring an additional 519,715 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 3.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 64,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vimeo by 49.4% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 20,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Vimeo during the first quarter valued at approximately $231,000. 84.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video software solutions worldwide. It provides the video tools through a software-as-a-service model, which enables its users to create, collaborate, and communicate with video on a single platform. The company also offers over-the-top OTT streaming and monetization services; AI-driven video creation and editing tools; and interactive and shoppable video tools.

Featured Stories

