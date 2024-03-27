Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) Short Interest Update

Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 72.3% from the February 29th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,091,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Viper Networks Stock Up 66.7 %

Shares of VPER stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $0.00. 18,376,632 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,917,932. Viper Networks has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.

Viper Networks Company Profile

Viper Networks, Inc manufactures and distributes LED lighting products. The company provides CyberGrab; Vnet, a communication application; Viper unified communications platform for carriers and providers; VRoom; parking lot lightings system; and solar power and telecom systems, as well as intelligent lighting solutions with camera, sensor, and wireless technologies.

