Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Virax Biolabs Group Limited (NASDAQ:VRAX – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,700 shares, a drop of 74.1% from the February 29th total of 60,600 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 136,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Virax Biolabs Group Stock Performance

Virax Biolabs Group stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.78. 1,818 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,585. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.84. Virax Biolabs Group has a 12-month low of $0.74 and a 12-month high of $8.54.

Get Virax Biolabs Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virax Biolabs Group

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Virax Biolabs Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Virax Biolabs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Virax Biolabs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Virax Biolabs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $178,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.61% of the company’s stock.

Virax Biolabs Group Company Profile

Virax Biolabs Group Limited, a biotechnology company, sells, distributes, and markets diagnostics test kits for the prevention, detection, diagnosis, and risk management of viral diseases in the field of immunology. The company provides rapid antibody IgC/IgM tests, antigen tests, polymerase chain reaction rapid tests, and neutralizing antibody tests under the ViraxClear brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Virax Biolabs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virax Biolabs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.