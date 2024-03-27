Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Lessened by Northcape Capital Pty Ltd

Northcape Capital Pty Ltd lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,953 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,613 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 0.4% of Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Northcape Capital Pty Ltd’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $2,717,000. Markel Corp increased its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth $1,496,000. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In related news, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,365,954.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Peter M. Andreski sold 2,615 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.88, for a total transaction of $729,271.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,365,954.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 47,311 shares of company stock valued at $12,832,129. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Visa from $304.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.82.

Visa Price Performance

NYSE:V traded down $2.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $278.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,843,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,590,250. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.14 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of $510.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $278.54 and a 200-day moving average of $258.27.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 23.94%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

