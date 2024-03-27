Visa (NYSE:V) Earns “Neutral” Rating from Mizuho

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by stock analysts at Mizuho in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $265.00 price objective on the credit-card processor’s stock. Mizuho’s target price indicates a potential downside of 4.43% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on V. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $296.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $295.82.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $3.32 on Wednesday, hitting $277.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,314,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,596,197. Visa has a 12 month low of $216.14 and a 12 month high of $290.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $278.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $509.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The credit-card processor reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.92% and a return on equity of 50.02%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Visa will post 9.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.39, for a total value of $2,228,128.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 36,546 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.20, for a total value of $9,874,729.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,716,662.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,311 shares of company stock valued at $12,832,129 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,837,000. Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Napatree Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory acquired a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Visa by 252.9% during the 4th quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 307 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

