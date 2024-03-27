Vision Capital Management Inc. Acquires 128 Shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO)

Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,639 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Watsco makes up 1.3% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $8,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WSO. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Watsco during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Watsco during the first quarter worth about $38,000. 89.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Watsco Stock Performance

Shares of WSO stock opened at $424.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.06, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $398.65 and its 200 day moving average is $390.56. Watsco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $298.79 and a 12 month high of $441.29.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

Watsco ( NYSE:WSO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The construction company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Watsco had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 17th were issued a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 16th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Watsco from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $387.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Watsco from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $396.00.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating, refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies in the United States and internationally. The company distributes equipment, including residential ducted and ductless air conditioners, such as gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

