Vision Capital Management Inc. Buys 972 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,750,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 136,513,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,513,127,000 after acquiring an additional 6,479,642 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,704,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,657,692,000 after buying an additional 6,307,085 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 54.1% during the third quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. now owns 68,374,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,260,450,000 after buying an additional 24,000,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,462,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,026,405,000 after buying an additional 2,300,777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,628,544,000 after buying an additional 60,227,825 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.23.

In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Timothy A. Welsh sold 12,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.33, for a total value of $487,993.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,313,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Terrance R. Dolan sold 26,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.37, for a total transaction of $1,152,904.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 144,236 shares in the company, valued at $6,255,515.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,265 shares of company stock valued at $2,535,903. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of USB stock opened at $43.53 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.75. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.27 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The firm has a market cap of $67.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.04.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.76%.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

