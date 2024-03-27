Vision Capital Management Inc. Buys New Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Vision Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 3,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 26.6% during the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 47.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $119.63 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $102.66 and a 1-year high of $121.66. The company has a market capitalization of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.15.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.9976 per share. This represents a $3.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 21st.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

