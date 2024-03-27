Vision Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Vision Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,728,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 832.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period.

Stock Performance

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $61.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.26. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $46.47 and a one year high of $62.18.

Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

