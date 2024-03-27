Vision Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Vision Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,868 shares of the company’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $3,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 11.3% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 221.9% in the third quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 62,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,075,000 after buying an additional 43,280 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 37.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,411,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,776,000 after buying an additional 381,860 shares in the last quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 52.8% in the third quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 50,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,245,000 after buying an additional 17,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,441.8% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc now owns 43,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after buying an additional 40,903 shares in the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Price Performance

EL opened at $139.29 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $142.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.41. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.22 and a 12-month high of $260.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $49.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 107.15, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.07.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 3.08%. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 203.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $115.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $164.71.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading

