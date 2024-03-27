Vision Capital Management Inc. Has $2.40 Million Stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Vision Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 21.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,408 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,677 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in F5 were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of F5 by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,515 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,190 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of F5 by 140.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,503 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of F5 by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 394,157 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $82,367,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of F5 by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 67,717 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $14,067,000 after acquiring an additional 9,454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of F5 in the 1st quarter worth $327,000. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other F5 news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.09, for a total transaction of $90,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,674,275.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.09, for a total value of $90,045.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,674,275.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 6,400 shares of F5 stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.02, for a total value of $1,203,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,173,653.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,751 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,872 over the last quarter. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FFIV has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $204.00 price target on shares of F5 in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of F5 from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of F5 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of F5 from $163.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, F5 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

F5 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $186.98 on Wednesday. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $127.05 and a one year high of $199.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $186.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.10.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.39. F5 had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $684.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

F5 Profile

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

