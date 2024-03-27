Vision Capital Management Inc. Has $3.69 Million Position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO)

Vision Capital Management Inc. raised its position in HF Sinclair Co. (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in HF Sinclair were worth $3,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 7.4% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 109,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,547 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 26.2% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 413,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,551,000 after purchasing an additional 85,993 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of HF Sinclair by 3.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the third quarter valued at about $12,135,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in HF Sinclair by 614.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 42,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,398,000 after acquiring an additional 36,227 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

DINO opened at $59.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.23 and its 200-day moving average is $56.00. HF Sinclair Co. has a 1-year low of $37.12 and a 1-year high of $62.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $11.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.28.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.15. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 4.97% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that HF Sinclair Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This is an increase from HF Sinclair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. HF Sinclair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.10%.

In other news, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total value of $74,114.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,490.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Valerie Pompa sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total transaction of $402,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,617 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,703,866.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Manuel J. Fernandez sold 1,213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.10, for a total transaction of $74,114.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,490.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DINO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. UBS Group raised shares of HF Sinclair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Barclays began coverage on shares of HF Sinclair in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.00.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. The company produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. It owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

