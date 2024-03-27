Vision Capital Management Inc. Has $6.33 Million Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Vision Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $392,000. HMS Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares during the period. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $12,653,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $210,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,509 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $476.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $460.58 and a 200-day moving average of $428.94. The stock has a market cap of $381.38 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $361.68 and a 52-week high of $483.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

