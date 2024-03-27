Vision Capital Management Inc. Has $864,000 Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Vision Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 183 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $864,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 223.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 349 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $72.41 on Wednesday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.37 and a 52 week high of $87.86. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $90.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.18.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is a boost from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.44%.

Insider Activity at Gilead Sciences

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total transaction of $428,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 5,000 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.78, for a total value of $428,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,709,586.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 8,242 shares of Gilead Sciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.23, for a total value of $702,465.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,729 shares in the company, valued at $7,050,992.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,242 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,726. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GILD. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.36.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

