Vision Capital Management Inc. Increases Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,084 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $3,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 5,138.9% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 155.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares during the period. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Pinterest Stock Performance

PINS stock opened at $35.50 on Wednesday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.60 and a 52-week high of $41.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pinterest ( NYSE:PINS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.04. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 3.83% and a negative net margin of 1.17%. The business had revenue of $981.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.62 million. Equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $65,949.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,078. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.10, for a total value of $65,949.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,145,078. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.59, for a total value of $751,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,215 shares in the company, valued at $2,789,741.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 154,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,484,246. 6.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Mkm upped their target price on Pinterest from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Pinterest from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Pinterest from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.80.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PINS

Pinterest Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.