Vision Capital Management Inc. Increases Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Vision Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Amgen comprises about 1.6% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $10,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amgen in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Amgen during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Amgen by 296.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 76.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on AMGN. UBS Group dropped their target price on Amgen from $315.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amgen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.30.

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of Amgen stock opened at $281.77 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $290.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $280.50. Amgen Inc. has a 12 month low of $211.71 and a 12 month high of $329.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 154.27% and a net margin of 23.83%. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 72.06%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

