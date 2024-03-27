Vision Capital Management Inc. Invests $287,000 in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Vision Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $287,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VEU. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 70.8% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VEU opened at $58.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.59 and its 200 day moving average is $54.47. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $49.47 and a 12-month high of $58.86.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

