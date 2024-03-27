Vision Capital Management Inc. Invests $435,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Vision Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after purchasing an additional 205,245,648 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $154,377,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 88.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,248,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,257,000 after purchasing an additional 584,672 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,189,000 after acquiring an additional 353,706 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB opened at $223.92 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $215.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.11. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $227.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

