Vision Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG)

Vision Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $457,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ILCG. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 77.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 803 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF by 518.8% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 953 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $70,000.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA ILCG opened at $75.40 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.80. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $52.90 and a 12 month high of $76.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.07.

iShares Morningstar Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (ILCG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of growth stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

