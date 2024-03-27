Vision Capital Management Inc. Purchases 93 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $4,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter worth about $25,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Cowen dropped their target price on United Parcel Service from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $153.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.59.

NYSE UPS opened at $143.79 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $151.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.41. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $133.68 and a one year high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $122.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.05.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $24.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.62. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.70%.

In related news, Director Eva C. Boratto bought 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $142.30 per share, for a total transaction of $199,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,400 shares in the company, valued at $199,220. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

