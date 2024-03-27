Vision Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Vision Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Arjuna Capital bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $36,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $205.17 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $161.67 and a fifty-two week high of $210.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $199.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $187.96.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

