Vision Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Vision Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,069 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. NIKE makes up 1.4% of Vision Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Vision Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $9,019,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NKE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NIKE by 139,649.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,967,325,000 after acquiring an additional 16,801,276 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,345,203,000. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new position in shares of NIKE during the 3rd quarter valued at about $679,775,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NIKE by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,245,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.25% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on NIKE from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on NIKE from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.11.

NIKE stock opened at $92.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $140.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $103.73. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.66 and a 12 month high of $128.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $12.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 39.41% and a net margin of 10.14%. Equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.53%.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

