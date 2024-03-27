Vision Capital Management Inc. Takes $544,000 Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Vision Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 682,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,814,000 after acquiring an additional 12,224 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,244,000 after acquiring an additional 103,829 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,715,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 84.3% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $343.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $333.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $305.43. The company has a market cap of $112.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $237.32 and a twelve month high of $348.88.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

