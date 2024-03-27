Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Vista Gold (NYSE:VGZ – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Vista Gold in a report on Friday, March 15th.

VGZ stock opened at $0.49 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $60.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.89 and a beta of 1.59. Vista Gold has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $0.76.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vista Gold by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,806,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after acquiring an additional 71,659 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Vista Gold by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 497,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 150,869 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Vista Gold in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in Vista Gold by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the 100% owned Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory, Australia.

