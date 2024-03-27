VolitionRx’s (VNRX) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.50 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 233.33% from the company’s previous close.

VolitionRx stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.75. The company had a trading volume of 76,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,590. VolitionRx has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $59.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.38.

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. VolitionRx had a negative return on equity of 7,185.73% and a negative net margin of 4,557.29%. The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VolitionRx will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VolitionRx stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VolitionRx Limited ( NYSE:VNRX Free Report ) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 542,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,046 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.69% of VolitionRx worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 worldwide. It offers Nu.Q Vet cancer screening blood test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer that detect cancer; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

