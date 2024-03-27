VolitionRx’s (VNRX) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Cantor Fitzgerald

VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $2.50 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 233.33% from the company’s previous close.
VolitionRx Stock Up 0.0 %
VolitionRx stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.75. The company had a trading volume of 76,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,590. VolitionRx has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $2.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $59.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 1.38.
VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 25th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter. VolitionRx had a negative return on equity of 7,185.73% and a negative net margin of 4,557.29%. The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that VolitionRx will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
VolitionRx Company Profile
VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 worldwide. It offers Nu.Q Vet cancer screening blood test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer that detect cancer; Nu.Q Capture capturing and concentrating samples for more accurate diagnosis; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than VolitionRx
- What Makes a Stock a Good Dividend Stock?
- Mid-Cap Stocks to Outperform the Market This Cycle
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- How and When to Roll Your Options Positions?
- Investing in Construction Stocks
- Low VIX? 3 High Beta Stocks To Boost Your Returns
Receive News & Ratings for VolitionRx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VolitionRx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.