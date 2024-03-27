Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) Price Up 2% Over Last Week

Vulcan Forged PYR (PYR) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 27th. One Vulcan Forged PYR token can currently be purchased for about $7.54 or 0.00010806 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Vulcan Forged PYR has traded up 2% against the dollar. Vulcan Forged PYR has a market capitalization of $212.00 million and approximately $16.21 million worth of Vulcan Forged PYR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00007033 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.07 or 0.00015850 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.65 or 0.00023854 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00001909 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $69,458.99 or 0.99485598 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00012574 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0585 or 0.00000084 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $103.49 or 0.00148222 BTC.

Vulcan Forged PYR Profile

Vulcan Forged PYR (CRYPTO:PYR) is a token. It was first traded on April 20th, 2021. Vulcan Forged PYR’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 28,100,000 tokens. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official Twitter account is @vulcanforged. The Reddit community for Vulcan Forged PYR is https://reddit.com/r/vulcanforged. Vulcan Forged PYR’s official website is vulcanforged.com.

Vulcan Forged PYR Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Vulcan Forged (PYR) (PYR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Vulcan Forged (PYR) has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 28,100,000 in circulation. The last known price of Vulcan Forged (PYR) is 7.81432165 USD and is down -4.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 140 active market(s) with $15,676,095.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://vulcanforged.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vulcan Forged PYR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Vulcan Forged PYR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Vulcan Forged PYR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

