Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Hits New 1-Year High at $276.58

Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $276.58 and last traded at $274.81, with a volume of 40603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $273.87.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on VMC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $236.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 price objective (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Friday, March 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Vulcan Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.54.

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $249.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $225.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.24, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 11.99%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 8.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 1st. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.36%.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total transaction of $862,336.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Denson N. Franklin III sold 3,200 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total value of $862,336.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,453,844.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 1,200 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.48, for a total value of $312,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,958.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,017 shares of company stock worth $3,344,741 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vulcan Materials

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter worth $422,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 4th quarter valued at $2,555,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,249,701 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,461,835,000 after purchasing an additional 105,230 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,259 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 144.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

