Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Vuzix Co. (NASDAQ:VUZI – Free Report) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,813,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 428,938 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vuzix worth $12,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VUZI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Vuzix by 93.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,688 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vuzix in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Vuzix by 1,554.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 8,676 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vuzix in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of Vuzix in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.87% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Vuzix from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

Vuzix stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.27. 170,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,768. Vuzix Co. has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $6.06. The firm has a market cap of $82.19 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.34.

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It provides M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; Vuzix Shield smart glasses; Vuzix Ultralite smart glasses; and Mobilium logistics mobility software, which removes traditional middleware and supports various ERP systems, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

