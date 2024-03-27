Vuzix (VUZI) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Vuzix (NASDAQ:VUZI – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, March 28th. Analysts expect Vuzix to post earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Vuzix Stock Performance

NASDAQ VUZI opened at $1.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $80.90 million, a PE ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 1.90. Vuzix has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $6.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.34.

Institutional Trading of Vuzix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vuzix by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,575,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,334,000 after purchasing an additional 597,330 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Vuzix by 2.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,767,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,813,000 after buying an additional 73,692 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vuzix by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,267,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after acquiring an additional 87,872 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vuzix by 17.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,268,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,479,000 after acquiring an additional 185,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vuzix by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 501,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 20,926 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Vuzix from $6.00 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th.

About Vuzix

Vuzix Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells augmented reality (AR) wearable display and computing devices for consumer and enterprise markets in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It provides M400, and M4000 series of smart glasses for enterprise, industrial, commercial, and medical markets; Vuzix Blade smart glasses; waveguide optics and related coupling optics; Vuzix Shield smart glasses; Vuzix Ultralite smart glasses; and Mobilium logistics mobility software, which removes traditional middleware and supports various ERP systems, as well as custom and engineering solutions.

