WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Shares Sold by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME – Free Report) by 18.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 207,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,437 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WalkMe were worth $2,210,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKME. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in WalkMe during the 1st quarter valued at about $170,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 46.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 854,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,900,000 after purchasing an additional 272,756 shares during the period. EVR Research LP acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe in the first quarter valued at about $11,368,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of WalkMe by 29.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 15,877 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. 70.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WKME. TheStreet raised WalkMe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp assumed coverage on WalkMe in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of WalkMe in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on WalkMe from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Barclays downgraded WalkMe from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

NASDAQ WKME traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.33. The company had a trading volume of 12,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,314. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.64 and a 200 day moving average of $9.52. WalkMe Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.82 and a 1-year high of $11.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $722.88 million, a P/E ratio of -12.51 and a beta of -0.12.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $67.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.23 million. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 22.15% and a negative return on equity of 71.73%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that WalkMe Ltd. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's AI-driven digital adoption platform helps companies to effectively navigate change brought by technology, which stack, identifies, and delivers the personalized guidance and automation.

