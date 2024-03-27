Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 296,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,783 shares during the period. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $18,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 127.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 59,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,468,000 after buying an additional 33,201 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 30.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,070,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Price Performance

FNDX traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.86. 352,124 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,306. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.06 and a 200 day moving average of $60.25. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $52.99 and a 12-month high of $66.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF Profile

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

