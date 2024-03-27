Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Has $33.87 Million Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 146,375 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. IQVIA accounts for about 3.2% of Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $33,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter valued at $408,232,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 1,852.5% in the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,066,764 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $423,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,960,914 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in IQVIA by 19.1% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,942,761 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,335,754,000 after purchasing an additional 952,850 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $148,096,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,982,000. 89.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IQV. Barclays increased their price objective on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.80.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQV traded up $2.56 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $250.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 346,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,068. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $167.42 and a one year high of $261.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $234.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.43 billion, a PE ratio of 34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In related news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total value of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,610,278.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other IQVIA news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 796,752 shares in the company, valued at $199,610,278.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Sherbet sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.50, for a total value of $241,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,031,894. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,285 shares of company stock valued at $10,331,003 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Free Report)

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Stories

