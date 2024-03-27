Washington Trust Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,234 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 301 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and Company comprises 2.2% of Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $23,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter valued at $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $301.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.17.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Price Performance

Shares of BDX traded up $2.95 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $244.83. 417,583 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,473,965. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.08. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $229.85 and a 1-year high of $287.32. The stock has a market cap of $70.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $238.81 and a 200-day moving average of $245.22.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.29. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.57% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.98 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 90.05%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.29, for a total transaction of $67,197.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,276 shares in the company, valued at $542,348.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.