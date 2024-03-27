WASHINGTON TRUST Co Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 6,298.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,122 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,745 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $5,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 125,955.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,216,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,320,497,000 after acquiring an additional 334,950,682 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $449,086,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $153,611,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,201,000 after purchasing an additional 517,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,808,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

VO stock traded up $2.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $247.89. 389,880 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 640,130. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $194.79 and a 52-week high of $248.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $236.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $223.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.