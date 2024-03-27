WASHINGTON TRUST Co Has $17.03 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Booking were worth $17,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its stake in Booking by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 142 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of the South acquired a new stake in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $504,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 11 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,850.00 target price on shares of Booking in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,697.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,888,554.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total transaction of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $121,888,554.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total value of $97,938.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,467 shares of company stock worth $22,299,114. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Booking Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG traded up $31.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,692.14. 85,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 285,686. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3,577.35 and its 200-day moving average is $3,310.65. The company has a market capitalization of $126.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.40. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,456.93 and a 1-year high of $3,918.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $29.72 by $2.28. Booking had a net margin of 20.08% and a negative return on equity of 751.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $24.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 175.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.67%.

Booking Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

