WASHINGTON TRUST Co Lowers Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lessened its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 123,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,045 shares during the quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co owned 0.05% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $11,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYV. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 44,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,163,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 99,340 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment in the fourth quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 15,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on LYV shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.40.

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:LYV traded up $2.30 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $106.68. 596,192 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,234,328. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.17. The firm has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.48 and a beta of 1.30. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.96 and a 1-year high of $107.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 118.42%. Analysts anticipate that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Nation Entertainment

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,001 shares of Live Nation Entertainment stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total transaction of $100,600.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 59,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,967,087. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Articles

