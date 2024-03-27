WASHINGTON TRUST Co Purchases 235 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $18,835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Ardent Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the third quarter worth approximately $392,000. Americana Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 3.1% in the third quarter. Americana Partners LLC now owns 22,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,330,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,318 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,635,000. Finally, Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 6.4% in the third quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 2,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ADP. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Wolfe Research raised Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $227.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $2.56 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $247.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 415,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,899,903. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $201.46 and a 52 week high of $256.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $101.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $246.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.94.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The business services provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 95.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 9.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.19%.

In other news, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total transaction of $352,695.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,183 shares in the company, valued at $4,510,498.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Joseph Desilva sold 1,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total value of $485,520.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,380,645. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John Ayala sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $352,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,183 shares in the company, valued at $4,510,498.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,662 shares of company stock worth $4,094,554. 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

