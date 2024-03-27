WASHINGTON TRUST Co Purchases 2,551 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 36,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $8,615,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cadence Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 11,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,505,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 15,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 16,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,431,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 2,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VTI traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $258.45. 3,232,223 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,271,997. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $196.14 and a 52 week high of $261.07. The company’s 50 day moving average is $248.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $231.76. The company has a market capitalization of $364.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

