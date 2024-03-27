WASHINGTON TRUST Co Sells 1,138 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

WASHINGTON TRUST Co trimmed its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,422 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,138 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific makes up approximately 2.2% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $55,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Halpern Financial Inc. grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 307.7% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 53 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded up $7.63 on Wednesday, hitting $576.45. 772,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,614,477. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $415.60 and a 52 week high of $603.82. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $563.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $519.45. The company has a market cap of $219.81 billion, a PE ratio of 36.84, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $5.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.03. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 18.78% and a net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.40 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This is an increase from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 10.10%.

In related news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total transaction of $8,186,092.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,250,362. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Michael A. Boxer sold 14,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $8,186,092.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,250,362. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.63, for a total transaction of $5,556,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,311,992.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,277 shares of company stock worth $28,513,384 in the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $592.00 to $642.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $575.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $670.00 price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $515.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.00.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

